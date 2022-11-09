Half of Indian knowledge workers burned out, says research report

ADVERTISEMENT

Half of Indian knowledge workers [experts in their respective fields across various industries] are found to be burned out and two-thirds are considering switching jobs in the next year, while 5% have admitted to ‘quiet quitting’ according a research by Slack, a collaboration platform..

The study called ‘Leadership and the War for Talent’, based on a survey of more than 2,000 Indian knowledge workers, has found that stability, salary and having a good manager are the top three factors for this segment when it comes to choosing the company they work for.

“When it comes to flexible working, over three quarters of Indian knowledge workers want to be trusted to do their job regardless of location or the hours worked,” Slack said in a statement.

“A very high proportion of Indian knowledge workers (81%) also say they want more meaning from their job, or to feel like they are having an impact,” it added.

According to the findings, almost two-thirds of respondents are considering moving jobs in the next year. And 84% Indian workers feel their leaders communicated poorly.

Rahul Sharma, country manager, India, Slack said, “The last two years have litmus tested many aspects of workplace resilience, and an organisation’s ability to remain productive, and attract and retain talent.”

“Organisations are looking for ways to minimise exposure to some of the more disruptive trends that have come off the upheaval of the last couple of years - such as employees quiet quitting or even being impacted by the broader ‘Great Resignation’,” he said.

“It’s a challenge that requires having the right digital infrastructure in place to remain productive and efficient, while also delivering a great employee experience,” he added.

According to him a digital Headquarter (HQ) brings an entire organisation together to communicate, collaborate and solve problems, and it is also integral to employee engagement.

“Leaders must be finely attuned to their soft skills, which this study has revealed are now valued as highly by employees as salary, and how those skills are showing up in the organisation’s approach to flexibility, stability, wellbeing and culture,” he added.

The research draws a link between poor leadership and a dip in employee morale and productivity.