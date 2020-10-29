HAL signs ₹400-cr. tech deal with TechM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) signed a ₹400-crore contract with Tech Mahindra for its ‘Project Parivartan,’ a comprehensive, business transformation exercise it started through technology enhancement and centralised enterprise resource planning (ERP), said the central PSU in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

As per the contract, Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of HAL’s ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling the PSU to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation. As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement ‘Project Parivartan’ over a period of nine years at a cost of ₹400 crore.

The technology firm will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D centres of HAL across the country. This includes a centralised ERP turnkey solution to meet HAL’s business requirements with implementation of SRM, CRM along with select non-ERP applications, as per the filing.

“This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the armed forces in an efficient and effective manner,’’ said Sujit Baksi, president, corporate affairs and business head, emerging markets, Tech Mahindra.

The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, executive director (corporate planning), HAL and Prashanth S, group competency head, Tech Mahindra, in the presence of R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, in Bengaluru.