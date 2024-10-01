GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HAL delivers first AL-31FP aero engine to IAF for Su-30MKI aircraft

The contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed with HAL on September 9, and the engines would be delivered in eight years

Updated - October 01, 2024 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The AL-31FP aero engines are meant for Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft of the IAF.

The AL-31FP aero engines are meant for Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft of the IAF. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first AL-31FP Aero Engine, manufactured under a 240 engine contract, to IAF on September 30 at Koraput, Odisha.

The contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed with HAL on September 9, 2024. These engines would be delivered in eight years.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) signs ₹26,000 crore contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, in New Delhi on September 9, 2024.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) signs ₹26,000 crore contract with HAL for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, in New Delhi on September 9, 2024.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) lauded HAL’s efforts in delivering the first engine within two weeks of signing the contract.

“This key milestone reflects HAL’s aero engine manufacturing competency and dedication to support the Su-30MKI fleet of the IAF.  It is very heartening to see that Koraput division has mastered cutting edge technologies of aero engine manufacturing and has set up required infrastructure to match global OEMs. I am confident that the division will not only serve IAF, but will also play a bigger role in exporting to global customers,” he said.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. D.K. Sunil said that HAL is committed to timely delivery of 240 engines.  

“The government has envisioned Atmanirbharta to build a vibrant eco-system in aerospace and defence. During this entire engine manufacturing process, we aim to engage Indian industries from the present level of work share from 40% to more than 50% in the next 2-3 years and help in employment generation. With the support and guidance from the Ministry of Defence, we will strive to achieve Atmanirbharta in defence and propel HAL towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:43 pm IST

