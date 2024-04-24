HAL conferred Outstanding PSU of the Year award by AIMA in Delhi

April 24, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been conferred with the Outstanding Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the Year award at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards ceremony.

The award was given by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi on April 23.

Mr. Dhankhar congratulated all the winners who he said were thoughtfully picked up by the jury. He praised HAL’s performance and said its success story is inspiring, and the PSU is the pride of the nation.

C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL said, “It is an honour to receive the award from Honourable Vice-President, and we at HAL are deeply motivated by this gesture. We will continue to strive and contribute to nation building with our dedicated efforts to make India self-reliant in defence production.”

HAL recorded the highest-ever revenue from operations of over ₹29,810 crore (provisional and un-audited) in the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, registering a double-digit growth of around 11% as against 9% in the previous financial year. The company maintained the growth momentum and has achieved an all-round improved performance in diverse areas.

Established in 1957, AIMA is the voice of India’s leaders and managers, and the apex body of the management profession in India. It works closely with industry, government, academia, and students to further the cause of the management profession in India. Its mission is to facilitate individuals and organisations realise their potential.