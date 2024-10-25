HAL appoints Barenya Senapati as Director Finance

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has announced the appointment of Barenya Senapati as Director Finance. Mr. Senapati is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has 31 years of post-qualification experience in Finance.

He joined HAL in 1995 and has experience of 29 years in varied roles at Divisional level and at Corporate Finance.

Prior to this appointment he as was holding the position of Executive Director (Finance) at Corporate Office and handling all finance and Accounts related functions of HAL.

He played an active role in obtaining the Maharatna status for HAL which is a historical milestone for the company, HAL said in a statement.

Mr. Senapati played a key role in finalisation of several contracts for supply of Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters, the company said.

He is also instrumental in finalisation of the pricing of repair and overhaul carried out by HAL which constitutes a substantial revenue stream, it added.