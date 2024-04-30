Hafele onboards Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

April 30, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hafele, a global leader in interior solutions segment, with an international legacy of over 100 years, has appointed Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador for its Indian subsidiary.

As a brand ambassador, Mr. Tendulkar will collaborate closely with Hafele to “amplify the brand’s purpose, maximising the value of space,” the company said.

Frank Schloeder, Managing Director, Hafele South Asia said, “We believe he [Mr. Tendulkar] is the perfect fit for our brand especially given his passion for cooking and preparing delicacies in his kitchen.”

“Who better than him to bring our contemporary interior solutions to the forefront and highlight their efficient functionality, cutting edge technology and enhanced aesthetics,” he added.

“With Sachin on board we are eager to embark on this journey of inspiration and innovation, revolutionizing the way people perceive and maximise the value of their space,” he further said.

“We embarked on this journey because we felt there’s a great value match between our teams,” Mr. Tendulkar said in a statement.

“I have been passionate about food and cooking, and a good kitchen is what enables delicious joys for every family. With young Indians aspiring to be the best at everything they do, they seek solutions which are innovative and cutting-edge,” he added.

