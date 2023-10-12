H1 auto sales surge 9% YoY backed by good show by 3-wheelers

October 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

Automobile sales during the first half of 2023-24 (FY24) increased 8.84% to a total of 1,10,79,166 units as compared to 1,01,79, 072 units retailed in the same period last year, as per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday.

The growth was led by 65.7% growth in the sales of three-wheelers during the April-September period. In H1 FY24, a total of 5,33,353 units of three wheelers were sold as compared with 3,21,964 units sold a year ago.

Tractor sales increased to 4,44,340 units, from 3,89,815 units sold in the H1 of FY23, up 14%.

Two-wheeler sales during the first six months of this financial year grew 7.03% to 78,28,015 units, from 73,13,930 units in the same period last year.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales during H1 FY24 increased 6.19% to 18,08,311 units, from 17,02,905 units during the same period the year earlier.

Commercial Vehicles (CV) sales at 4,65,097 units in H1 FY24 grew 3.25%, from 4,50,458 units during H1 FY23.

“As Fiscal Year 2024 unfolded, the auto retail sector in India embarked on a journey of cautious optimism and resilience amidst a mix of obstacles and victories across various vehicle categories,” said Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA in a statement.

“The initial modest 4% decline in April’s overall vehicle retails was not only a reflection of the dynamic nature of the automotive market but also a precursor to a story of gradual recovery and growth that would unfold over the subsequent months, culminating in a robust 20% YoY growth in September [2023],” he added.

With the festive season in the horizon, FADA anticipates a positive outlook for the market.

