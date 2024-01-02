GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gwanggu Lee appointed as new MD, CEO of Kia India

January 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kia India has announced the appointment of Gwanggu Lee as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. He will be the 3rd Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, succeeding Kook Hyun Shim and Tae Jin Park. Kia India said its former MD & CEO Tae Jin Park, is retiring after his 36-year journey with Kia corporation and 4-year stint with Kia India.

With over 30 years of robust experience in the automotive sector, Mr. Gwanggu Lee will spearhead Kia’s transformative journey focusing on fostering sustainable business growth, the company said in a statement.

