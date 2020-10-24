GuruQ to collaborate with small rural schools

GuruQ, an online and home tutoring platform, has announced to collaborate with small rural schools to better quality of education as such schools don’t have resources similar to urban areas.

Under its initiative to ‘Educate every child,’ the firm has chalked out plans to expand in small rural villages of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

“GuruQ is aiming to reach out to 100 such schools in a year and almost educating 30,000 students in a year,” it said.

With tuition fees which starts from ₹50/hour, the firm that helps students connect with tutors, focuses on syllabus as well as on improving skills of students.

Started in 2016 by Minal Anand, its CEO, the firm offers classes via both online and offline mode.

It provides tutors for K-12 students, and students who wish to crack competitive exams such as CLAT, NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, students who wish to study foreign languages like German, Spanish, Russian, Italian and Chinese as well as students who want to crack entrance exams to study in foreign universities.

Without offering video tutorials, it facilitates interaction between tutors and students to get every concept explained.

A five-step vetting process of tutors provides a safe and quality learning environment for students, it said.