ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka best performing States in developing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

January 16, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The DPIIT’s rankings are based on the initiatives taken by States to develop the startup ecosystem and promoting entrepreneurs

PTI

Gujarat topped the DPIIT’s list of best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems in India. File | Photo Credit: xavierarnau

Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka have emerged as the best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of States and Union Territories (UTs) by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are also categorised as top performers.

The States' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Jan, 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 33 States and UTs participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US