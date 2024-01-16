Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka best performing States in developing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

January 16, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka have emerged as the best-performing States in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of States and Union Territories (UTs) by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are also categorised as top performers.

The States' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Jan, 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 33 States and UTs participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.