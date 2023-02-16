Guidehouse India to hire 2,000 people for Chennai office

February 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guidehouse, a global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, plans to hire 2,000 full-time employees in Chennai by the end of 2023. An announcement to this effect was made by the company officials during the commencement of operations in Chennai. The Chennai office was inaugurated by Charles Beard, COO and Mahendra Singh Rawat, Country Head, Guidehouse India on Monday.

Besides, Guidehouse hopes to add more offices in India in the next 12-18 months. The India team will support managed services engagements and specialised technology services in digital modernisation capabilities on critical projects to its global clients, the firm said in a statement.

Guidehouse India is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Guidehouse Inc. In India, the company employs more than 5,000 staff across Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Nagercoil.