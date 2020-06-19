Guest workers’ absence hits Ramco’s expansion

Chennai

19 June 2020 22:17 IST

Lockdown, provisions impact profit

With guest workers returning to native places following the lockdown imposed by the Centre and the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, th expansion programme of Ramco Cements Ltd. (RCL) has been delayed by a few more months, according to a top company official.

“Prior to COVID-19, we had 1,600 migrant (guest) workers at various sites and it has come down to 200. This has delayed our projects by three to four months.

“Now that they are coming back, the numbers will improve substantially,” said A.V. Dharmakrishnan, MD and CEO, Ramco Cements Ltd.

RCL had drawn up a ₹3,300-crore expansion plan to increase its capacity to over 20 million tonnes.

The company had proposed to set up a new grinding unit at Odisha with a capacity of 1 MTPA by August 2020, expand clinkering capacity at Jayanthipuram in Andhra Pradesh from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA before March 2021 and a new cement plant in Kurnool district with a clinkering capacity of 2.25 MTPA and cement capacity of 1 MTPA before March 2021.

Till date, RCL had spent ₹1,920 crore in total capital expenditure, including the capacity expansion programme. The above capex is proposed to be partly funded through internal accruals and partly through borrowings.

Mentioning that plant operations were also affected but for a brief period due to the lockdown, Mr.A.V. Dharmakrishnan, managing director and CEO, said the operations resumed in a phased manner during April/May 2020. The company has sufficient liquidity/financing arrangements for the continuity of business operations. It is confident of its ability to service the debt/financing arrangements.

Going forward, RCL expects the demand for cement to get back to its normal levels based on further relaxation of lockdown curbs that would be announced by the Central and State governments in the course of time. The company had assessed the potential impact of COVID-19 based on current circumstances and expects no significant impact on the continuity of operations of the business on a long-term basis.

During the fourth quarter ended March 2020, RCL’s standalone net profit slid by 11% to ₹146 crore as cement prices had remained under pressure for most part of the year, he said.

The net profit could have been better but for lockdown, provisioning of ₹21.50 crore for one-time ESOP and advertisement and sales promotion worth ₹64.50 crore, said Mr. Dharmakrishnan.

Total revenue dropped to ₹1,401 crore from ₹1,543 crore. RCL sold 29.32 lakh tonnes of cement against 33 lakh tonnes. During the year, logistics’ costs came down due to a reduction in diesel prices and reduction in lead distances. The operating costs continue to remain under control in view of benign prices of pet coke, coal and diesel. Rupee depreciation largely offset the fuel price benefits.

Regarding the wind power business, he said during the year, it generated 22.68 crore units (24.26 crore units) and generated income of Rs.58.07 crore (Rs.61.75 crore).