GSTR-1: last date for filing is Jan. 10

The Union government has extended the deadline for filing final GSTR-1 returns by 10 days to January 10, both for those filing quarterly returns for the July-September period and for larger businesses filing monthly returns covering the August-October period.

“Before middle of May, we have to complete the backlog of filing GSTR-1 returns and so by May we will have all the GSTR-1 returns... so even for the current year we will be able to match GSTR-1 returns with their 3B self-declared filings,” Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Friday.