GST shortfall: Telangana accepts Centre’s proposal

Telangana has accepted the Centre’s proposal to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST, on Tuesday, making it the 23rd State to come on board. The State has accepted the first of two options proposed by the Finance Ministry, under which part of the shortfall is met through a special borrowing window. It is also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow 0.5% of GSDP.

