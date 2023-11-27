ADVERTISEMENT

GST regime is moving from uncertainty to certainty: FM

November 27, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is moving from uncertainty toward certainty on some issues, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, seeking to assuage global firms’ concerns about ‘tax certainty’ amid a spate of tax demand notices and investigations pursued by revenue authorities.

“The Constitutional body of the GST Council has actually brought about a great deal of comfort in having a ‘One Nation, One Tax’ principle effectively brought to the ground. Of course it has had teething problems,” she said.

“Some issues from prior to 2017, when GST came into place, are still lingering. Some are with the courts, some are not, and they are getting ironed out,” the FM said, adding, “And in the process, because tax authorities are conscious that they do not want to miss out on the due allotted time, notices do go out.” She further said, “And if there are replies given, they are taken on board. So we are still at a stage where we are on some grounds, moving from uncertainty to certainty, but the uncertainty appears before you because you’ll see the GST already on the ground but some aspects are getting sorted out now.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Her comments came in response to a query from Deloitte India chairperson Shefali Goradia. “What assurance can we give to the international community about the tax certainty and how we propose to implement that in India?,” Ms. Goradia had asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US