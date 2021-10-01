GST mop-up tops ₹1 lakh cr. for third straight month in September

New Delhi

The revenues of over ₹1.17 lakh crore for the month ofSept. 2021, are 23 per cent higher than the GST revenues in September 2020

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection remained above the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for third straight month in September at over ₹1.17 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The revenues for the month ofSeptember2021, are23 per cent higher than the GST revenues in September 2020.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month ofSeptember2021is₹1,17,010croreof which CGST is₹20,578crore, SGST is ₹26,767crore, IGST is ₹60,911crore (including ₹29,555crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹8,754crore(including ₹623crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

CGST refers to Central Goods and Services Tax, SGST (State Goods and Service Tax) and IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).

During September, revenues from import of goods were30 per cent higher and revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

"Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," the statement added.