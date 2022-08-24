GST kitty for top States could rise 20% in FY23, says Crisil

‘Their overall revenues are expected to grow at a moderate 7%-9% this year’

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 24, 2022 22:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

With GST compensation payments ending, higher GST revenue will aid State finances. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s top 17 States’ overall revenues were expected to grow at a moderate 7%-9% rate this year from about 25% in 2021-22, but their Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections would likely increase by about 20%, Crisil Ratings said on Wednesday.

Aggregate State GST collections, which had already rebounded by about 29% last year, would provide the biggest impetus to the revenue growth for these States which account for 85%-90% of aggregate Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“We expect this momentum to sustain and collections to further increase about 20% this fiscal, supported by better compliance levels, higher inflationary environment and steady economic growth,” said Anuj Seth, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s overall GST collections in the first four months of FY23 stood at ₹6.02 lakh crore, rising 34.8% from a year earlier. However, GST revenues had slipped below the ₹1-lakh crore mark in May and June 2021 amid the second COVID-19 wave.

With GST compensation payments, which accounted for 7%-9% of States’ revenue in the past two years, coming to an end from July 1 this year, the uptick in GST revenues would help State finances, Crisil reckoned.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Healthy tax buoyancy will support revenue growth, with GST collections and devolutions from the Centre — together comprising 43-45% of States’ revenue — expected to show robust double-digit growth,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app