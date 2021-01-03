GST e-invoice count climbs to 6.03 crore in December

As many as 6.03 crore GST e-invoices were generated in December, higher than the 5.89 crore seen in November, according to an official release.
The government had made it mandatory for businesses with turnover of more than ₹500 crore to generate electronic invoice or e-invoice for B2B transactions, from October 1, 2020.
In a statement, the IT Ministry on Saturday said the GST e-invoice system, “the game changer in the GST system”, had completed three months and had facilitated the smooth transition of taxpayers to the new platform. It has enabled more than 37,000 taxpayers to generate more than 16.8 crore invoice reference numbers during the last three months from the NIC-developed e-invoice system.
“Starting with 495 lakh, during October 2020, generation of e-invoice has [risen] to 589 lakh in November 2020 and 603 lakh in December 2020,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath