GST e-invoice count climbs to 6.03 crore in December

System had begun with 4.95 cr. in Oct.

As many as 6.03 crore GST e-invoices were generated in December, higher than the 5.89 crore seen in November, according to an official release.

The government had made it mandatory for businesses with turnover of more than ₹500 crore to generate electronic invoice or e-invoice for B2B transactions, from October 1, 2020.

In a statement, the IT Ministry on Saturday said the GST e-invoice system, “the game changer in the GST system”, had completed three months and had facilitated the smooth transition of taxpayers to the new platform. It has enabled more than 37,000 taxpayers to generate more than 16.8 crore invoice reference numbers during the last three months from the NIC-developed e-invoice system.

“Starting with 495 lakh, during October 2020, generation of e-invoice has [risen] to 589 lakh in November 2020 and 603 lakh in December 2020,” it said.