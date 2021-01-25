Business

‘GST dues paid to States total ₹78,000 crore’

The Centre on Monday released ₹6,000 crore to States as compensation for implementing the Goods and Services Tax, after raising the funds through a special borrowing window to meet the compensation shortfall.

The Finance Ministry said that ₹78,000 crore out of the ₹1.1 lakh crore of GST compensation, to be raised through borrowings for this year, has now been disbursed to 23 States and the three Union Territories with legislative assemblies — Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir. “The amount released this week was the 13th instalment... borrowed at an interest rate of 5.3083%,” it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 11:31:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/gst-dues-paid-to-states-total-78000-crore/article33661840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY