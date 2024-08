The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will hold its 54th meeting in the capital on September 9. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chairs the Council, had signalled that this meet would take stock of the progress made on the rationalisation of the multiple GST rates structure entrusted to a ministerial group, and discuss the way forward. The Council had last met on June 22 after a gap of nine months.

