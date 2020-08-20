GST Council to meet on August 27

The GST Council is likely to meet on August 27 to discuss the compensation payout to States and the opinion of the Attorney General on the legality of market borrowing to meet revenue shortfall.

Sources said the 41st meeting of the council would be a single agenda meeting to be held via video conferencing.

The options before the council to meet the shortfall could be to rationalise GST rates, cover more items under the compensation cess or increase the cess, or recommend higher borrowing by States to be repaid by future collection into the compensation fund, the sources added.