HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST Council: Ajit Pawar to steer GoM on System Reforms, again

August 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
MUMBAI, 04/08/2023: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on the Last of Monsoon Assembly Session in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

MUMBAI, 04/08/2023: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on the Last of Monsoon Assembly Session in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has reconstituted two of its groups of ministers (GoMs) tasked with identifying necessary System Reforms to curb evasion and analysing the revenue trends from the 6-year-old indirect tax regime.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is back at the helm of the GoM on GST System Reforms, replacing Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar, who was given charge of the Finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government last month, was the original convenor of the GoM set up in September 2021, but as a member of the erstwhile MVA government.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has also been included in the GoM, replacing Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, whose portfolio was changed recently.

However, the most critical GoM of the Council tasked with rationalising the rate structure, which was headed by the erstwhile Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) BS Bommai, is yet to be rejigged after the Congress gained power in assembly elections held this May. Karnataka’s Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has, however, been inducted into the GoM tasked with reviewing revenue trends, whose convenorship role has now been assigned to Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

The GoM, formed in January 2019, had been steered by former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, followed by former Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Bhai Patel from June 2021 onwards. Though Mr. Patel had stepped down from this role by September 2021, the GoM had not been rejigged till last month. Incidentally, Mr. Byre Gowda was a member of this GoM at the outset, but was replaced by Mr. Bommai in 2021.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.