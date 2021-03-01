GST collection rose 7% in Feb. to ₹1.13 lakh cr.

Gross GST collections in February grew 7% year-on-year to ₹1.13 lakh crore, marking the third consecutive month of the collections crossing ₹1.1 lakh crore.
Revenues from goods imports grew 15% in the month and revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) expanded 5% over February 2020, the Finance Ministry said.
Terming the improved collections ‘a clear indication of the economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance’, the Ministry pointed out that GST revenues had crossed ₹1 lakh crore ‘fifth time in a row post pandemic’.
Among the major States, Odisha saw the highest surge in GST revenues of 20% in February, followed by 14% in Gujarat, 12% in Jharkhand, 10% in West Bengal and Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu recording a 9% growth.
“While the growth of GST collections eased mildly, it remained healthy and in line with the consolidation in the momentum of economic activity observed across a variety of lead indicators. A favourable base effect is likely to result in the CGST collections expanding by 18-23% in March 2021,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ltd.
The data indicates a sharp recovery from the lows seen at the peak of the pandemic, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, adding that tightening compliance and anti-evasion measures have also helped.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath