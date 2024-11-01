GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GST collection grows 9% to ₹1.87 lakh crore in October

GST from domestic transactions grew 10.6% to ₹1.42 lakh crore, while tax on imports rose about 4% to ₹45,096 crore during October 2024

Updated - November 01, 2024 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gross GST collection grew 9% to over ₹1.87 lakh crore in October on higher revenues from domestic transactions.

The Central GST collection stood at ₹33,821 crore, State GST at ₹41,864 crore, Integrated IGST at ₹99,111 crore and cess at ₹12,550 crore.

GST revenues reveal a dissonance in consumption growth across States

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.9% to over ₹1.87 lakh crore last month. In October 2023, the mop-up was at ₹1.72 lakh crore.

GST from domestic transactions grew 10.6% to ₹1.42 lakh crore, while tax on imports rose about 4% to ₹45,096 crore during October 2024.

Also read: What is GST and how will it affect you? All your questions answered

Refunds worth ₹19,306 crore were issued during the month, registering 18.2% growth over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection grew 8% at over ₹1.68 lakh crore.

Published - November 01, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Related Topics

taxes and duties / business (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.