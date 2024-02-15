GST Appellate Tribunal appointment process launched

February 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Department of Revenue on Thursday kicked off the process to set up the long-awaited GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) by inviting applications for the posts of the Judicial members, Technical members (Centre) and Technical member (State) in the Principal bench and States benches of the tribunals.

The GSTAT will have one Principal Bench located at Delhi and 31 State benches located across States, for which 63 judicial members and 33 technical members are required. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra had told The Hindu that the tribunal will be functional by July or August 2024.