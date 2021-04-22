GSK Consumer Healthcare to foray into gum care in India

GSK Consumer Healthcare will be foraying into the gum-care segment in the key India market with the unveiling of its global toothpaste brand Parodontax, a senior company official said.

“We are announcing our foray into the gum-care space with Parodontax, something which has not been explored by any other brand in India,” Anurita Chopra, area marketing director, oral health, GSK Consumer Healthcare, told The Hindu.

“Today, 1 in 4 Indian adults suffer from gum problems, yet are unaware of the existence and need of specialised gum-care toothpastes,” she said.

Ms. Chopra added that GSK pretty much created consumer awareness on ‘sensitivity’ with its Sensodyne toothpaste brand, and now is seeing gum care as ‘the next big opportunity.’

Parodontax is available in many countries globally and is the fastest-growing toothpaste globally for the last three years, she added.

“India is and will continue to be a very critical market for GSK Consumer Healthcare. Oral healthcare for GSK globally is one of the most significant verticals and within that India is one of the most significant markets growing rapidly...therefore GSK is very committed to continue focussing on oral health here,” Ms. Chopra said.

The oral healthcare market in India is largely divided into toothpaste and toothbrush, with toothpaste estimated to be a ₹10,000-₹12,000 crore segment currently.

Parodontax would be available in two variants in pack sizes of 75 gm for ₹115 pan-India across pharmacies and leading e-commerce platforms.

The company’s oral health portfolio currently consists of Sensodyne range of toothpaste and toothbrushes, and the recently launched Polident adhesive designed for denture wearers.