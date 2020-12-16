GSK Consumer forays into nasal wash segment with Otrivin saline spray

GSK introduces Otrivin saline spray

Amidst heightened sense of health & hygiene among people post the spread of COVID-19 in India, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd has introduced Otrivin Breathe Clean, a clinically-verified saline spray formulation for daily nasal wash to prevent respiratory diseases and to inculcate the habit of nasal hygiene among the masses. A saline spray with the moisturising benefit of natural glycerin, the product comes with safety cues. The spray. To be made available in urban India immediately the product is priced at ₹335 for a 100 ml pack. which will last for 15 to 20 days on regular use. In six months this OTC product will be available across India, top company executives said.

The company said experts have recommended for saline nasal washing as a regular practice to prevent nasal blockage and nasal congestion, aiding in thinning and loosening of nasal secretions and their removal.

The product is targeted at people needing to take care of their nasal hygiene due to rising air pollution and concerns around respiratory pollutants in the air with existing allergies. It comes with science backed claim of washing out pollutants and germs from the nose, the company said.

“Otrivin continues to be the leading nasal decongestant over the years. It has been a problem solutions brand and going by the current issues, we are positioning it as a preventive. As the air quality degrades with each passing day, cleansing the nasal cavity by washing away the excess mucus or the allergen particles such as dust or pollen is an immediate need,” Vijay Sharma, area marketing lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in an interview.

“We are confident that consumers with nasal congestion will adopt nasal washes into their daily routine as an extremely easy way of maintaining nasal hygiene,” he added.