Grundfos Pumps India aims to achieve water, energy targets by 2030

April 22, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Grundfos India Country President Usha Subramaniam and Indo Region Director – Industry Shankar Rajaram launching the iTruck Drive campaign, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in Chennai.

Grundfos Pumps, an advanced water solutions company, is working towards making its Indian plant achieve water and energy targets by 2030, according to a top company executive.

“Grundfos is committed to achieve net zero status by 2050, but we will try to achieve it by 2030,” Grundfos India Country President Usha Subramaniam told journalists.

Briefing about the net zero steps, she said Grundfos Thoraipakkam was the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certified green building and likely to achieve “water positive” by 2025. The company had already started piloting circulator water pumps in a small way and its Ahmedabad plant was already functioning on solar energy.

“Our products and solutions play an important role and can make a positive difference together with the local authorities and business partners,” she said.

According to her, Grundfos unveiled the iTruck Drive campaign to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90%, in line with the Science-based Target Initiative.

Launched on September 25, 2023 at Gurgaon, the iTruck has covered 12,500 km and visited over 90 cities. It will reach more cities by July. Currently, it is stationed in Chennai.

During January-December 2023, Grundfos Pumps India posted 14% growth in turnover from the year earlier period at ₹900 crore, of which 52% came from industrial solutions. Exports accounted for 7% of the total revenue.

Asserting that the firm was hoping to maintain the same pace of growth for the next two years, Ms. Subramaniam said they were planning to increase the localisation level of the production from the present 40% to 60% in 3-5 years’ time.

Grundfos Indo Region Director – Industry Shankar Rajaram said India could become an export hub for castings and machined components on account of its strong base.

