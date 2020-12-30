‘Growth in demand for power slows’

MUMBAI

The pan-India energy demand increased year-on-year for the third consecutive month in November, after declining over March-August. But the improvement slowed to 3.7% from a year earlier to 97.9 billion units (in October it was up 11.5%; September, 4%), according to a report by India Ratings and Research. This was due to the early onset of winter impacting demand, it said.

“Even though energy demand has been recovering, demand over April-November was 5% lower y-o-y,” it said. Electricity generation (ex-renewables) rose 1.9% to 95.3 billion units in November. It had risen 8.9% in October.

Electricity generation from renewable sources in November 2020 increased by 6.9% yoy to 9.2 billion units with wind and solar generation improving 11.6% and 7.4%, respectively, it said quoting official data.

The coal production by Coal India Ltd. (CIL) increased 3.3% yoy to 51.7mt in November 2020 (October 2020: 46.8mt), owing to the higher production at its key subsidiaries.

The transmission line addition was lower at 12,266 circuit kilometres (km) over April-November 2020 (April-November 2019: 14,546 circuit km), it said.

The length of transmission lines added in November 2020 also lower at 345 circuit km (November 2019: 1,095 circuit km), with 96% addition coming from the state sector, it added.