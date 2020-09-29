Groupe PSA to unveil Citroen SUV in 2021

French auto major Groupe PSA will unveil Citroen C5 Aircross sport utility vehicle (SUV), by the first quarter of 2021, said a top official.

The SUV is on track and would be introduced by the first quarter of 2021, Roland Bouchara, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing India, Groupe PSA, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Groupe PSA also unveiled the Eurorepar range of multi-brand, aftermarket products in India.

PCA India, the local entity of Groupe PSA, signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic, a prominent Indian aftermarket player that will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts in the country.

Initially Eurorepar will be introducing products such as high quality brake pads and later multiple product lines such as wiper blades, filters (air, oil and fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease and lubricants. The parts will be available through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities.