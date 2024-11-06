Gross sugar production estimated to be 333 lakh tonne

The Indian Sugar and Bio Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) estimates the gross sugar production in the current season, which commenced on October 1, to be 333 lakh tonne.

A press release from the Association said based on imagery taken in October, field reports, and the normal monsoon, it was found that the crop condition looked good in major sugarcane-producing States.

Production in Maharashtra and Karnataka was expected to be slightly lower than the 2023-2024 sugar season (October 2023 to September 2024). However, the current season opened with a stock of 84.79 lakh tonne. Nearly 40 lakh tonne would be diverted for ethanol and the 2024-2025 season would end with 87.79 lakh tonne stock. The ISMA projected the domestic consumption to be 290 lakh tonne.

“Sufficient availability of sugar will not only ensure a comfortable stock for domestic consumption and sustain the Ethanol Blending Program (EBP), but also open the room for exports, contributing to maintain the financial liquidity of sugar mills, enabling timely payments to farmers,” the Association said.

