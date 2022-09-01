Greentech, Enel Green Power enter contract for operation, maintenance of wind turbines in Gujarat

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore-based Greentech has entered into a contract with Enel Green Power for operation and maintenance of wind turbines installed and commissioned by the latter in Gujarat. The contract is for a period of three years. The 150 MW capacity wind farm comprises 100 Suzlon S82-1,500 KW wind turbines.

Greentech, founded in 2007, began operations with a fleet of less than one megawatt.

“We are responsible for more than 400 MW, which includes both megawatt and sub-megawatt fleets across India. Talks are on for a 300-megawatt deal with various customers,” said V. Saibaba, a board member of the company.

He said that the company’s prime focus was to acquire an additional 2GW for its fleet and concurrently expanding the use of crane-less technology, both domestically and internationally, to a greater extent.

A combined 2 GW is the goal for the company in the coming years in the renewable energy sector, which includes solar and wind, Mr. Saibaba added.