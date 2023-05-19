GreenLine to deploy LNG-powered container fleet at Nestle factory to transport Maggi noodles

May 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

GreenLine, the LNG-fuelled heavy trucking logistics company of the Essar Group, has announced the deployment of its LNG-powered containers at Nestle’s Sanand facility.

“The partnership is in line with Nestlé India’s sustainability goals as it looks to reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations,” a statement said.

GreenLine has custom made 46-feet long containers, which will be deployed for transporting Maggi noodles from Nestlé’s factory at Sanand, Gujarat, to Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone, signalling the dawn of eco-friendly logistics for consumer goods companies in India.”

“We eagerly anticipate the widespread adoption of our green mobility solutions by other industry leaders, empowering them to enhance their ESG performance, foster a cleaner environment, and pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.