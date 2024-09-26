GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GreenLine Mobility deploys LNG powered trucks at Sterlite Copper 

Published - September 26, 2024 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., an initiative of Essar’s Green Mobility, has announced deployment of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered trucks to further decarbonise Sterlite Copper’s transportation operations.

On Thursday, LNG trucks were flagged off at Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper Plant in Silvassa. 

These LNG vehicles will be transporting finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model. 

GreenLine’s LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and traveling up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions, the company said.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd. said, “Our partnership with Sterlite Copper marks an important milestone in our commitment to sustainable logistics. By integrating our LNG technology into their operations, we not only enhance our service offerings but also set a standard for decarbonisation in the transportation sector. Together, we are taking significant steps towards a cleaner, greener future.”

