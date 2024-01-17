GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GreenLine Mobility deploys AI firm Netradyne’s solution to ensure LNG fleet driver safety

January 17, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Netradyne Technology, a provider of AI technology for fleet and driver safety, has announced its collaboration with Essar Group’s GreenLine Mobility Solutions which provides LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics solutions in India to enhance fleet and driver safety leveraging its flagship product - Driver•i.

Driver•i’s advanced vision-based technology ensures real-time assessment of driving behaviour and provides comprehensive insights for fleet managers.

Its data-driven approach identifies areas of improvement, facilitating automated and targeted training programs to elevate overall safety measures. By this year’s end GreenLine will have 1,000 trucks fitted with devices which will ensure driver safety, a key element to attract talent and ensure seamless operations.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., said, “This collaboration epitomises our collective commitment to pioneering advanced safety standards. By integrating Netradyne’s Driver•i, our goal is to enhance driver safety, fostering a secure environment for our dedicated drivers while delivering superior service excellence to our customers.”

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, Netradyne, said, “We will ensure a smooth implementation and work closely with GreenLine Mobility to align better to their evolving business needs — and together, work towards creating safer roads and improved transportation standards in the industry.”

