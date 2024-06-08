GreenCell Mobility to scale up its fleet to 5,000 electric buses in 3 years

Electric bus operator, GreenCell Mobility, promoted by climate impact investor Eversource Capital, is planning to scale up its fleet to 5,000 units within 3 years from about 1,100 currently to provide green mobility to intercity and intra city commuters across India. It has also announced plans to more than double its charging infrastructure of 250 chargers by that time.

The company, which operates the highest number of electric buses in India has also chalked out plans to expand its operations from 15 states to more than 25 states, UT’s by adding new routes and penetrating in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The company has two businesses. One is it runs buses intra-city within the city for state/municipal transport undertakings and the other business is its own premium electric bus brand called NueGo which operates buses between two cities (inter-city). It is in more than 100 cities.

“We have about 800 buses on the intra city side (within the city) and about 250 buses on the intercity side, which makes highest number of EV bus fleet for inter city in the world. And we aim to touch at least 5,000 in the next two, three years put together,” Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said in an interview.

“We plan to have around 3,000-3,500 buses for intracity, and 1,000 to 1,500 units will be for intercity, roughly 500 units plus and down within 3 years,” he said.

Emphasising that the opportunity is humongous, he said, “The bus [travel] market in India is now estimated at $55 billion and by 2030 it will be $100 billion. And in India, the bus fleet is roughly nine lakh buses out of which 7 lakh buses are intercity and roughly two lakh in intra city. The total electric buses on the ground is hardly like 7,000 or 7,500 which is about 1% of the fleet. This there is so much headroom to grow.”

“We have realised that in India 70 to 73% people everyday move on buses, that’s the single largest mode of transport despite the framed railway network and all the cars that people have. But the customer experience in buses is still a long way to go. We are upping the standards,” he added.

With 100% booking done digitally for the NeuGo, the brand is emerging as a preferred mode of travel for women due to the convenience and safety it provides. “Because we are 100% digital, 82% of consumers are below the age of 35. And 70% of our consumers are actually below the age of 26-27. And they are all on mobile and digital. In May we had an occupancy rate of 80% and on the weekends we touched even 90-95%. 30% of our guest are women. We are talking large number of buses operating like an airline,” he said.

On the contribution to the environment he said, “We have ran more than 100 million km in India and while doing this we have save about over 100 million Kgs of Carbon emissions which is like equivalent to planting 40 lakh trees.” For gender diversity the company has been employing more women and members of the LGBT community.