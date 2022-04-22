GreenCell Mobility to operate e-coach service under NueGo brand
GreenCell Mobility said its pan-India inter-city electric mobility coach service will operate under the brand name NueGo..
The company has announced plans for the roll-out of 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern and Western India covering over 75 cities.
About 250 electric buses will be introduced in phase 1 across 24 cities, the company said.
GreenCell Mobility said it has acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in India.
Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO said “The brand promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience, while ensuring a safer and greener ride; we’re here to elevate the customer’s experience.”
