Green Soul Ergonomics says crossed ₹200 crore AAR mark

November 22, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Mumbai

Green Soul Ergonomics, which is into the office and gaming chairs said it has crossed annualized revenue run rate mark of Rs 200 crore by reporting 124% growth in October 2022 over its September 2022 revenues.

The ergonomic furniture brand said its sales peaked during the Diwali sale period.

Nitin Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, UpScalio which owns Green Soul Ergonomics said product portfolio expansion, superior customer experience and a successful brand campaign resulted in the growth.

“After the last sale, we made an effort to understand and double down on what our customers are looking for. We increased delivery speeds, introduced new payment options, and developed a chair for every price point,” he said.

“We have rapidly expanded our product portfolio to cater to a wide range of customers, and now the products being appreciated across the board,” he added

