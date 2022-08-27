Green push yields increased orders for Triveni Turbines

Nikhil Sawhney | Photo Credit: File photo

Industrial steam turbine manufacturer Triveni Turbines Ltd.’s orderbook position is seeing a sharp rise due to the renewable energy push in Europe and on account of incremental demand from the home market, said vice chairman and MD Nikhil Sawhney.

“All industries are in some manner or the other have been asked to move to more renewable fuels in advanced countries, such as Europe, which were initially using coal in the boilers,” said Mr. Sawhney. “They moved from coal to gas, and now moving from gas to palletized biomass,” he added.

“Though we are agnostic to fuel, our applications are becoming much more renewable in terms of end use. And so, therefore as of last year, 75% of our final products were in the thermal renewable segment,” he added.

In line with the demand, the company’s carry forward order book, as on June 30, 2022, stood at ₹1,070 crore, including a ₹360-crore worth order bagged in the June quarter itself.

“Ultimately, we are finding much greater acceptance in those markets [renewable sector] and those markets will include segments such as biomass based independent power production, biogas base cogeneration, municipal solid waste incineration and waste heat recovery,” Mr. Sawhney said.

Waste heat recovery is a process to capture industrial heat from processes at cement kilns, blast furnaces, steel plants, metallurgical facilities or any other industrial processes. “All of these combined gave us a market share of over 1GW,” he added.

Stating that the company was focusing on R&D, he said going forward it would continue to work in areas such as supercritical carbon dioxide.

In the domestic market, demand is coming from everywhere, including renewable based applications such as ethanol, especially from the distillery segment following government push.

“Blending is a very large driver, so is waste to energy which is solid municipal waste incineration. But there is also demand from industries segment such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, textiles, petrochemicals and cement, for waste heat recovery,” he said.

“We continue to see robust demand, in the domestic market from the distillery segment, from other renewable based projects such as paper and paper recycling, as well as some projects in the municipal solid waste,” he added.