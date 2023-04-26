HamberMenu
Green Hydrogen firm Ohmium closes $250-mn fundraise led by TPG Rise Climate

April 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based Ohmium International, a green hydrogen firm that designs, manufactures, and deploys proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems, on Wednesday announced the closure of a $250 million Series C growth equity financing. The round was led by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform TPG Rise, and also saw participation from Hanover Technology Investment Management and existing investors Energy Transition Ventures and Fenice Investment Group, the company said in a statement. The funding would be used to support Ohmium’s expansion to 2 GW in annual manufacturing capacity and the deployment of projects for the company’s growing global customer pipeline in key regions including India, the U.S., Europe and West Asia. The investment would also provide significant capital to scale Ohmium’s business, including accelerating its pioneering research and development activities to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production, it further said.

