‘Green bonds help projects net ₹26,300 cr.’

19 August 2021 05:49 IST

Indian renewable energy project developers have raised ₹26,300 crore through issuance of green bonds during January to June this year, according to a CEEW-CEF report.

“Indian renewable energy [RE] developers have issued green bonds worth ₹26,300 crore ($3.6 billion) in the first half of 2021 alone, beating even previous one-year records, according to an independent study released on Wednesday by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF),” a statement said.

The study is titled ‘Financing India’s Energy Transition Through International Bond Markets’.

