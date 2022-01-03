Greaves Electric Mobility to double production capacity

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 21:14 IST

Greaves Electric Mobility is planning to double its production capacity at Ranipet near here from April 22 onward and has set aside a capex of ₹100 crore for FY23.

The investment of ₹100 crore will be towards development of components to improve localisation level and for expanding production volume, said Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO.

The two-wheeler plant of Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., at Ranipet will be adding a second shift soon thereby increasing the vehicle output gradually. Besides, the company also plans to double its production to 20,000 units per month from April 2022.

On Monday, he inaugurated Ampere's Experience Centre at Ranipet. It is uniquely designed with digital interventions that can enable the customer to understand and experience smart new age Ampere electric vehicles.