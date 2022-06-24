Greaves Electric Mobility allots 35.80% stake to global investor Abdul Latif Jameel for his $150 million capital infusion

Shares allotted for a total consideration of ₹1,171 crore.

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd, (GEM) a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has allotted 35.80% shares to diversified global investor and operator Abdul Latif Jameel for his $150 million capital infusion into the company.

GEM completed the formalities by allotting 68,35,450 equity shares of ₹10 each by way of preferential allotment through private placement basis for a total consideration of ₹1,171 crore.

The proceeds will be used to develop new products, associated technologies and brand awareness, aiming to transform the company into a leading global EV manufacturer, it said in a statement.

Following the allotment, GEM continues to be a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton and its shareholding stands 61.38%.

On June 2, GEM had announced that Mr. Jameel has committed to invest up to $220-million. As part of the deal, Mr. Jameel will initially infuse $150-million for a 35.8% stake in the company, making him the second-largest shareholder in the company.

GEM manufactures electric two-wheelers under the brand name of Ampere Vehicles and three-wheeler vehicles under the brands Ele and Teja.