Business

Greaves Electric Mobility allots 35.80% stake to global investor Abdul Latif Jameel for his $150 million capital infusion

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd, (GEM) a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has allotted 35.80% shares to diversified global investor and operator Abdul Latif Jameel for his $150 million capital infusion into the company.

GEM completed the formalities by allotting 68,35,450 equity shares of ₹10 each by way of preferential allotment through private placement basis for a total consideration of ₹1,171 crore.

The proceeds will be used to develop new products, associated technologies and brand awareness, aiming to transform the company into a leading global EV manufacturer, it said in a statement.

Following the allotment, GEM continues to be a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton and its shareholding stands 61.38%.

On June 2, GEM had announced that Mr. Jameel has committed to invest up to $220-million. As part of the deal, Mr. Jameel will initially infuse $150-million for a 35.8% stake in the company, making him the second-largest shareholder in the company.

GEM manufactures electric two-wheelers under the brand name of Ampere Vehicles and three-wheeler vehicles under the brands Ele and Teja.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2022 6:40:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/greaves-electric-mobility-allots-3580-stake-to-global-investor-abdul-latif-jameel-for-his-150-million-capital-infusion/article65560889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY