Greaves Cotton to acquire Excel Controlinkage for ₹385 crore

February 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Greaves Cotton Ltd., a diversified engineering company, has signed a binding term sheet to acquire 100% stake through multiple tranches in Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd., which is into mechanical and electronic motion control systems, for a maximum enterprise value of ₹385 crore.

“The latest acquisition will enable Greaves to build a complementary product portfolio with common customer segments, grow international footprint and export revenues, and aid in the growth of the fuel-agnostic powertrain portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

“As Greaves strengthens its mobility ecosystem, the latest initiative also accentuates its strategy of building mechanical, to mechatronic, to electronic capabilities,” the company added

Nagesh Basavanhalli, executive vice chairman, Greaves Cotton Ltd. said, “The acquisition is highly profitable and margin accretive at a consolidated level and complements our vision to build new competencies and accelerate the growth of clean-tech, last-mile mobility.”

‘Excel has established itself as one of the leading players in manufacturing of mechanical and electronic motion control systems with integrated manufacturing capabilities in India. By harnessing our common synergies, we will be positioned to unlock new growth opportunities for Greaves and emerge as a strong catalyst for a self-reliant, full stack, Made in India mobility ecosystem,” he added..