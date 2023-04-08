ADVERTISEMENT

Greaves Cotton Ltd., enters agreement to acquire Excel Controlinkage

April 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Greaves Cotton Ltd., a diversified engineering company, said it has entered into a definitive agreement for the multi-tranche acquisition of Excel ControLinkage Private Ltd.

As part of this agreement, in the first tranche, the Greaves Cotton will acquire 60% of the shareholding through a secondary route from existing shareholders, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

In February 2023, the company had announced the signing of the binding term sheet to acquire a 100% stake through multiple tranches in Excel ControLinkage Pvt. Ltd.

Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman, Greaves Cotton said the deal “will unlock powerful synergies between the two companies, streamlining product offerings and enhancing customer convenience.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

By combining competencies in the motor controller line of business in Greaves and electronic sensors in Excel, the two companies will have a stronger right-to-win in the electric powertrain and power electronics segments, he said.

“This will allow them to stay ahead of the competition and establish a stronger market position by offering a larger playing field for specialised technical talent, providing more career growth opportunities for the company,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US