Greaves Care, TVS Motor in service tie-up

Greaves Care, a multi-brand spares and service arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has entered into pact with TVS Motor Company to act as an authorised service centre for TVS three-wheelers. Under the pact, about 165 Greaves Care Centres will provide service support in the form of free service warranty, post-warranty and other campaign-related repairs.

“As a responsible brand in the last-mile mobility segment,Greaves created the multi-brand service and spares ecosystem support for uninterrupted mobility, pan-India. The partnership is in line with our vision to create a robust network of after-sale services for our customers and nurture a long-lasting relationship,” said Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO, Greaves Cotton Ltd.

