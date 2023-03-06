HamberMenu
Greatvalue Capital gets SEBI licence to operate distress asset AIF

March 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Greatvalue Capital said it had been granted licence by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate and manage a ₹1,500-crore distressed asset alternative investment fund (AIF).

The distressed asset AIF will specialise in acquiring and managing distressed assets such as non-performing loans, distressed real estate, and distressed businesses.

Manoj Agarwal, CMD, Greatvalue Group said,  “India’s distressed asset market presents a significant opportunity for investors who have the expertise to navigate this complex space. With the Indian economy continuing to grow, we believe that there will be attractive investment opportunities in distressed assets, particularly in sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and financial services.” 

“The current market conditions in India present tremendous opportunities for investors looking to acquire distressed assets. With the SEBI AIF licence in place, Greatvalue group is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities and generate alpha for their clients,” said Manick Wadhwa, Director Strategy, SKI Capital.

