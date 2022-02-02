Greater capital expenditure is the highlight of the Budget

‘FM has focussed on sustaining growth momentum’

This Budget has made some very effective announcements to accelerate growth as we come out of a prolonged pandemic which has weighed on growth significantly.

We have seen GDP growth rate at above 9% and need to sustain that momentum. Then, it will result in higher income for everyone, higher consumption leading to higher earnings growth as well. The higher-than-expected capital expenditure (capex) is the highlight of the Budget. Also, there is no bad news as such, which is a positive. Here are some takeaways:

Capex and deficits

For FY22, the revised estimate for capex stood at ₹6 trillion, but excluding the one-time Air India charge, it would have been closer to ₹5.5 trillion. Against that, the capex is slated to rise almost 35% to ₹7.5 trillion in FY23. This is the major theme of the Budget.

In terms of deficits, it is not just the fiscal deficit that is being cut from 6.9% in FY22 to 6.4% in FY23. This will be supported by revenue deficit tapering from 5.1% budgeted for in FY22 to 3.8% in FY23. The Centre wants to borrow less to fund revenue spending, which is a good signal.

Primary deficit (excluding interest) was 20 basis points (bps) higher than budget estimates for FY22 at 3.3%, but is estimated to dip to 2.8% in FY23. The path appears to be towards a gradual taper of deficits.

It is not that central fiscal deficit is being replaced with State fiscal deficits. The consolidated deficit is expected to come down to 10.4% in FY23 from 10.9% in FY22. In addition, States have leeway to expand their deficit to 4% of GSDP compared with 3% stipulated by the Finance Commission. States also get ₹1 trillion as interest-free, 50-year loans. In a nutshell, there will be a lot more onus of deficit creation in the hands of the States.

Despite the projected reduction in fiscal deficit to 6.4%, borrowings are going to be higher. In fact, from ₹12.1 trillion in FY22, borrowings are expected to rise to ₹14.95 trillion in FY23. This was one reason why bond yields on the 10-year benchmark rallied to above 6.8% post the Budget announcement. Pressure on long-term yields will stay and it must be ensured that not too much devolves on the Reserve Bank.

While the gross market borrowing is higher than expectations, there is a trade off. We got a higher GDP print of 9.2%. So, maintaining the momentum has a positive impact on jobs and cascading impact on many other sectors. At any point, a Finance Minister will have a trade-off between maintaining higher economic growth and worrying about inflation. The current bond yields, though inching up, are in a comfortable range. If we go back to the earlier crisis of 2008 or the taper tantrum of 2011, bond yields were hovering much higher at about 8%.

Muted disinvestments

Unlike the last two years when disinvestment revenues were the theme of the Budget, FY23 has underplayed this theme altogether. For example, against the ₹1,75,000 crore estimate for disinvestment in FY22, the revised estimate is ₹78,000 crore and has been further scaled down to ₹65,000 crore for FY23.

What can be inferred is that the Centre may push through a much smaller LIC IPO this year and BPCL may be just about the only big highlight in FY23.

(The writer is founder and chairman, IIFL Group)