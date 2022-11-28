  1. EPaper
Graviss Group forays into plant-based food segment with Plantaway brand

November 28, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Graviss Group, known for its brands Baskin Robbins, Kwality Ice Cream, has announced the roll out of Plantaway, an all-new plant-based food brand which is projected as a one-stop shop for everything plant-based.

The products on offer span across categories  from plant-based meat and plant-based dairy alternatives to mayos and dressings, the company said. 

“The brand offers everyone a convenient way to adopt a plant-based lifestyle without compromising on taste, health or flavour.  At its very core, Plantaway is built on taste and the simple ethos to be kinder to the planet, animals, and of course, to all of us,” Plantaway said.

Romil Ratra, co-founder, Plantaway Foods said, “Our vision was to make the simple act of eating better an inclusive and wholesome experience for all. We created products that everyone whether vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian can enjoy with no compromise on taste.”

“The entire range is 100% cholesterol free, and does not contain any trans-fats, artificial flavours or colours and have great macronutrient nutritional values,” he added.

The Plantaway range of products  will initially be introduced in Mumbai and then it will be available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai over the coming weeks.

In Mumbai, the products will be available through the D2C model on their website as well as online at leading e-commerce platforms like Big Basket, Amazon, Veg Dukaan, Vvegano and key offline stores such as Bombay Gourmet and Rakhangi Store.

