Grasim signs pact with Lubrizol to set up India’s ‘largest’ CPVC resin plant

Grasim Industries Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement with Lubrizol Advanced Materials to manufacture and supply chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin in India with initial production expected in late 2022.

This special type of polymer material that is widely used in hot and cold water pipes, will be manufactured at Chlor-alkali unit of Grasim located at Vilayat in Gujarat to take advantage of captive chlorine integration.

Construction of the near-100,000 metric tonne plant is scheduled in a phased manner, and once commissioned, this would be the single largest site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, Grasim said.

“This collaboration with Lubrizol Advanced Materials is part of our long-term direction to bring in world class technologies to India and additionally complements our growth strategy in Chlor-Alkali and Derivatives platform” said Kalyan Ram Madabhushi, CEO – global chemicals and group business head-fertilisers and insulators, Aditya Birla Group.

“This alliance will help to better serve CPVC customers in India and South Asia, as well as support the Indian economy.” said Arnau Pano, vice-president, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, South Asia.

India is amongst the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings, and growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth. Lubrizol is the inventor and largest manufacturer of CPVC resin and CPVC compounds worldwide.

This affiliation is expected to also enable Aditya Birla Group and Lubrizol Corporation to explore opportunities across applications like water solutions, construction, textiles, automotive and piping by leveraging the technologies and market channels of both the groups.